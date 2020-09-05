Concord man's NBA-themed video gets 20 million views

Samuel Grubbs says it nearly took 2,000 tries to accomplish the feat

CONCORD, N.C. — NBA fans of the 1990's still love hearing the song "Roundball Rock" by John Tesh.

It served as the NBA on NBC's theme song from 1990-2002.

Concord's Samuel Grubbs, a content creator for Bleacher Report's House of Highlights, wanted to recreate the notes -- using pots, pans and a ping pong ball.

"I remember I was telling my manager I wanted to do a song that would resonate with our audience," Grubbs told WCNC Charlotte, "and our audience is massive NBA fans."

Grubbs: "And he was like, Sam do you thi nk this is possible? And I was like, I mean I'm pretty sure."

It took days for Grubbs to just plan the sequence.

"Ok how far do I need to space out these pots from one another? Different pots have a different thickness, so they'll be bouncing off to a different speed," he explained.

Grubbs: "Every single time I would have a pot and add another one. I would have to take that video, put it in my computer, look at the timing with the music and see how off I am."

And on it went.

"And then I would have to do that for every single one, make it closer," he said. "Make it further, make it closer. Tilt the pot just right to get paper towels under it. And then I'd go on to the next one."

Grubbs can only estimate how long it took -- possibly 2,000 takes.

"I wasn't actually counting," he said, "because I would have literally lost my mind."

The math was mind-numbing.

"As you could imagine getting on to the far ones just takes so many attempts to even get close," Grubbs said. "It was probably one in every 30 to 50 would even hit all the pots much less hit even near the cup."

Normally Grubbs stays stoic on camera once he completes a planned sequence. Not this time.

"Made sure it was in the cup and I wasn't losing my mind," he said, "you know if you start hallucinating. The emotions captured in the video were pretty spot on."

Grubbs estimates the video now has 20 million views across all of his social media platforms.