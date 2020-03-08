Hornets providing meals for week of service

Charlotte's NBA team will hand out 2,020 meals to healthcare workers, essential workers and to local shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most things have had to be scaled down during the coronavirus pandemic. But not the Charlotte Hornets day of service.

In 2020, the NBA franchise has expanded things to provide a "week of service."

"This is really exciting," said team president Fred Whitfield. "With everything going on and the way people in our community are struggling it would be great if we could expand it to a week of service."

Teaming up with Bank of America, the Hornets will provide 2,020 meals to local healthcare and essential workers, as well as under-served portions of the community.

"Many of our neighbors are struggling in shelters and we thought it'd be great for them to get a chance to get some great meals," said Whitfield.

Breakfast is served! ✅ THANK YOU to the amazing essential workers of Buzz City.#SwarmToServe | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/duGA3G8lD3 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 3, 2020

The team is partnering with local, black-owned restaurants and catering services to provide the food.