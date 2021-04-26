x
Benn's overtime goal gives Stars 4-3 win over Hurricanes

Despite the loss, the Carolina Hurricanes clinch a playoff berth for the third consecutive season
Jamie Benn scored the overtime winner for the second straight game and assisted on Dallas’ three regulation goals as the Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3. 

Joe Pavelski, Jason Dickinson and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, who have earned points in 10 of their last 11 games (8-1-2). Jake Oettinger made 29 saves. 

Max McCormick, Jaccob Slavin and Jani Hakanpaa scored for the Hurricanes, who clinched a playoff berth with the point. James Reimer stopped 27 shots in his second appearance since April 1.