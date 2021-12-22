Brian Burns named Pro Bowl starter

Panthers defensive end earns honor for first time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns has been named a starter for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Burns, 23, has nine sacks this year, which already equals his 2020 total with three games remaining.

The 2019 first-round pick has 25.5 career sacks and six strip-sacks.

Only Julius Peppers (30.0) has more sacks in his first 45 games as a Carolina Panther.

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick, who leads the Panthers with 11 sacks, is a first alternate for the Pro Bowl.

Reddick earned the most fan votes of all NFC outside linebackers. Fan votes count for one-third of the tally, with player and coach voting making up the remaining two-thirds, equally.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safety Jeremy Chinn and kicker Zane Gonzalez are also alternates for the team.