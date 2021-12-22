x
Brian Burns named Pro Bowl starter

Panthers defensive end earns honor for first time
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) on the run in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns has been named a starter for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Burns, 23, has nine sacks this year, which already equals his 2020 total with three games remaining.

The 2019 first-round pick has 25.5 career sacks and six strip-sacks.

Only Julius Peppers (30.0) has more sacks in his first 45 games as a Carolina Panther.

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick, who leads the Panthers with 11 sacks, is a first alternate for the Pro Bowl.

Reddick earned the most fan votes of all NFC outside linebackers. Fan votes count for one-third of the tally, with player and coach voting making up the remaining two-thirds, equally.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safety Jeremy Chinn and kicker Zane Gonzalez are also alternates for the team.

The Pro Bowl is Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

