Charlotte 49ers AD cites "alarming" losing trend in firing football coach Will Healy

Niners lost 12 of last 14 games under Healy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill spoke on Monday, one day after firing football coach Will Healy.

Hill, who hired Healy ahead of the 2019 season, thanked him for his accomplishments, which included the program's first bowl berth (2019) and first win over a Power 5 team (against Duke in 2021).

"You think about some of the milestones Will was able to accomplish here. Just in general the enthusiasm and energy that was built around our program," Hill said. "A lot of things Will can be proud of."

Healy's tenure started with a 7-6 campaign in 2019 and the bowl appearance.

In 2020, the team played just six games due to COVID-19, going 2-4.

The back half of the 2021 season was where Healy's time took a sharp, downward turn.

The 49ers started the year 4-2, seemingly back on track to return to a bowl, but faded down the stretch to finish 5-7.

Saturday's homecoming loss to FIU guaranteed the team would not make a bowl in 2022, either.

The 49ers have now lost 12 of their last 14 games.

"Eyes don't deceive," Hill said. "Unfortunately a lot of those losses were one-sided. You could see with the data that we were trending in a wrong direction competitively. And that was alarming."

Hill says the 49ers will collaborate with a search firm to hire Healy's replacement, who will become the third coach in program history.

It will be Hill's second hire for the position, and an important one as the athletics department moves to the American Athletic Conference in 2023-24.

Hill said he would not rule out any candidate based on having head coaching experience or not.