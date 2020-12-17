Charlotte 49ers introduce 2021 recruiting class

"The biggest thing was us finding the right kind of culture fits. In a year where you don't have official visits, in a year where you don't have them coming to your games ever Saturday and you can't neccessiarly develop the same in person relationship, I think our staff has done a tremendous job of making sure we get the background information that we need to be able to sign the right type of guys. We may make some mistakes if you've got a guy who doesn't have senior film or didn't play a senior season -- the evaluation process will be more difficult. However, we cannot take somebody that is not going to be the right type of person in this program, Healy said. "Kudos to the staff. It is a tremendous class. We fought some really good battles. This is the class we were hoping for. It's a really good day."