CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill announced on Sunday, November 18, that Brad Lambert will not be returning as head football coach.

Lambert is the only coach the program has ever known.

“We’ve decided to make a change in our football program,” Hill said. “It is a decision I made after an opportunity to assess my first football season here. It’s about the trajectory of the program and putting us in the best position for the future. We elected to make this decision now so that we could begin the search immediately.”

Lambert put together a 21-48 record in the program’s first six seasons, according to the press release. This includes the inaugural two years as an FCS Independent and four years at the FBS level as a member of Conference USA.

“We could not have found a better man than Brad Lambert to start our program and we appreciate all of Brad’s years of service in building a program with character and integrity,” UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois said.

Lambert thanked those at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for the opportunity to start the program, including Dubois.

“I would also like to thank our staff and student-athletes who poured themselves into this program for us," Lambert said. "I could not be prouder of all the young men and all that they have accomplished on and off the field.”

Lambert will stay on as he coaches the season finale Saturday at Florida Atlantic. The 49ers will begin the search for a new head coach immediately, according to the release.

