CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in southern California on Sunday. He was 41.

The Charlotte area has taken to social media to remember and mourn Bryant.

Fire officials said there were no survivors after a helicopter crashed on Sunday in Southern California.

Bryant was among those killed. ESPN reported later that his daughter Gianna was killed as well.

The two were traveling to a basketball game with another player and parent when the crash happened, according to ESPN.

Cedric Maxwell, who started his career at UNC Charlotte, said about Kobe: "I'm heart broken. Totally heart broken."

People gathering at Lower Merion where Kobe went to high school to pay their respect.

Kobe was selected 13th overall in the 1996 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets but nearly immediately after was traded to the Los Angles Lakers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.