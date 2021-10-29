Charlotte FC signees give assist to Independence playoff push

Before the MLS season, trio of soccer stars on loan to Charlotte's USL Championship squad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, they're focus is on playoff success for the Charlotte Independence

"We play together," said defender Adam Armour, "and I feel like it's been leading to a lot of wins for us."

It's led to a playoff appearance.

After that, the three players will play in uptown for the expansion Charlotte Football Club, bringing Major League Soccer to the Queen City.

"It's gonna be crazy," said Armour. "I drive by there a good amount and it's like, this is going to be home. And I'm excited."

WCNC Charlotte had the chance to sit down with all three players this week after a game at Memorial Stadium.

They can feel the excitement building for FC's inaugural season.

"The best experience was that my son was here when I signed with FC and he was literally the one that didn't want to go back to New York," defender Christian Fuchs said. "He loved it so much here. And I don't blame him. It's a very nice city, very nice people. And it's really enjoyable."

Fuchs is from Austria and played in the Premier League.

Both Armour and Bronico have local ties, and can sense the support for soccer building in the city.

"The front office is doing a great job of building the hype up and doing the right things going in to 2022," Bronico said, "so I think there's a lot in store and and a lot of really great expectations for us."

Bronico played for the Charlotte 49ers, and Armour is a North Carolina native.

"We definitely need support from fans," Armour said, "but the players are pumped so far and we're going to make the most of it."

Three members of @CharlotteFC are on loan to @Independence and have helped a playoff push.



I sat down with @Bronibro13 @ArmourAdam and @FuchsOfficial and asked them their vision for that first #MLS game at Bank of America Stadium.



Full story tonight at 5:30 on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/WzHdm26Std — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 29, 2021

Part of doing that is establishing a winning culture, and this trio has done that since joining the previously scuffling Independence, which are now playoff bound.

But it didn't come easy.

"Some fights during training," Fuchs said. "Fights for the ball. It's very physical. I think this simply changed the way we approach each game."

Fuchs said he will look to establish the same culture for Charlotte FC.

"Absolutely," he said. "But it needs not only one person, it needs everybody."

Charlotte FC currently has eight players signed, and recently named Miguel Ángel Ramírez as its first coach.

They will begin training in January.

The Independence play their final regular-season game on Saturday at Austin Bold FC.