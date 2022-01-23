Hawks hammer cold-shooting Hornets 113-91

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball each dropped 19 points for Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trae Young had 30 points and tied a season-high with eight 3-pointers, and the streaky Atlanta Hawks defeated the cold-shooting Charlotte Hornets 113-91. It was the Hawks' fourth straight win.

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball each finished with 19 points for the Hornets, who missed their first 19 3-point attempts and shot 11.1% from beyond the arc.

PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. both added scored in double figures for Charlotte with 12 points each.

Miles: 19 PTS, 6 REB

LaMelo: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

PJ: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST

Miles: 19 PTS, 6 REB

LaMelo: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

PJ: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST

Kelly: 12 PTS, 5 REB

De’Andre Hunter chipped in with 20 points for the Hawks, who led by 27 in the fourth quarter.

Charlotte is now 26-21 overall. The Hornets will look to get back into the win column on the road against the Toronto Raptors. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

