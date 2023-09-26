Charlotte Motor Speedway teams up with NASCAR Drivers and Breast Cancer Survivors for Paint Pit Wall Pink Event

The annual Paint Pit Wall Pink Event helps raise Breast Cancer Awareness

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones and Kurt Busch, as well as Xfinity Series drivers Daniel Hemric, Carson Hocevar, Kyle Weatherman and Bayley Currey joined 60 breast cancer survivors and supporters at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the raceway's annual Paint Pit Wall Pink event. Together the group painted the pit wall at CMS pink ahead of the Bank of America Roval 400 in October, which is also National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"This is one of the most memorable days of the year for us at Charlotte Motor Speedway because it’s about so much more than motorsports,” CMS Executive VP and GM Greg Walter said. “To see the faces of those who have fought their battles and won, to hear stories of perseverance and encouragement for those currently fighting, and to use our platform to raise awareness to truly a noble cause. We’re grateful for a tremendous partnership with Blue Cross NC, and the opportunity to be involved in such a meaningful and impactful event."

Meanwhile Kurt Busch announced that his "Window of Hope" initiative will live on through a partnership with Erik Jones and his foundation. Cup Series drivers will each have a pink window net for the Bank of America Roval 400 on Oct. 8 that will be auctioned off through the Eric Jones Foundation following the race with proceeds going to support early cancer detection.