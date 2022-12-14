Mallard Creek HS graduate to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Charlotte native Trenton Simpson, a standout for Clemson's defense the last three years, will reportedly forgo his senior season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson linebacker and Charlotte native Trenton Simpson will forgo his senior season and enter the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Wednesday.

Simpson graduated from Mallard Creek High School in 2020. He was an immediate standout at Clemson, helping the Tigers win the ACC Championship as a true freshman.

Simpson was named to third team All-ACC in 2022 and was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy. He led Clemson with 9 tackles against North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game.

ESPN draft insider Mel Kiper Jr. has Simpson rated as his No. 3 inside linebacker in the 2023 draft. He will join defensive end Myles Murphy in next year's draft. Several other Clemson prospects, including defensive stars Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee, have not yet announced if they will enter the draft.

Clemson will play Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

