Reports - Dabo livid over decision to postpone FSU game

Clemson was all set to play Florida State today at noon but around three hours before kickoff, the decision was made to not play the game and various reports out of Tallahassee say it was Florida State who refused to play.
A backup offensive lineman reportedly tested positive on Friday for the coronavirus but Clemson felt all protocols had been in place to where the game could still be played and the ACC gave the game the all clear. Florida State medical officials reportedly balked at playing the game due to contact tracing.
Those same reports on the ground in Tallahassee say Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney was absolutely livid over the decision, especially since Clemson apparently offered to play the game tomorrow or Monday.
Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich released the following statement - “We are disappointed that we will not be able to play today’s game against Florida State. Clemson has followed all of the ACC's protocol in preparation for this game. We now look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium.”