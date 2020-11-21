Reports - Dabo livid over decision to postpone FSU game

Today's game in Tallahassee has been postponed over reportedly FSU's concern over a positive COVID-19 test involving a Clemson player.

Clemson was all set to play Florida State today at noon but around three hours before kickoff, the decision was made to not play the game and various reports out of Tallahassee say it was Florida State who refused to play.

A backup offensive lineman reportedly tested positive on Friday for the coronavirus but Clemson felt all protocols had been in place to where the game could still be played and the ACC gave the game the all clear. Florida State medical officials reportedly balked at playing the game due to contact tracing.

Man, we were ready to play. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) November 21, 2020

Those same reports on the ground in Tallahassee say Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney was absolutely livid over the decision, especially since Clemson apparently offered to play the game tomorrow or Monday.