CMS waiting until July 6 to resume fall sports workouts

The NCHSAA gave individual superintendents to decide if they want to resume June 15 or resume at a later date. CMS said the extra time will "enable a safe return."
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A football helmet rest on the field in a stadium

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announced Monday that it will lift the current dead period on athletics effective June 15. However, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools has decided not to resume athletic activities until July 6.

"The additional time will enable CMS to put in place appropriate procedures, train staff, and secure necessary equipment to enable a safe return," CMS said in a statement. 

When athletic activities return on July 6, it will only involve fall sports and will be limited to outdoor conditioning and non-equipment skills development workouts. 

NCHSAA says their guidance for summer 2020 was put together using information from the CDC and DHHS.

Click here to read the NCHSAA's full summer guidance for athletics.

