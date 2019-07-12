CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a yearly tradition. The ACC Championship is at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.

What's also a yearly tradition is Clemson playing and winning the game.

The chances they'll win again are pretty good. The Tigers are almost 30-point favorites against Virginia.

The Cavaliers are the fifth different opponent Clemson has faced in the championship game in as many tries.

"We don't view just arriving here as the finish. We've come to compete and play our best football. And so this class and this program would like to accomplish more," said UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

Clemson head coach Dabo Sweeney made sure to give UVA some credit.

"They're a champion as well, representing the coastal, so gonna be two champions on the field tomorrow night, and there's going to be one team hold up the trophy," Sweeney said. "That's what it's all about. For us, again, it's just an honor to be here, and this is a culmination of a lot of work. There's not many games. If you're playing this particular weekend, that means you've had a really special season."

Virginia is a good team, but the Tigers are a tough beat. They've won 27 straight including last year's ACC and national championship games.

