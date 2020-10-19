x
NW Cabarrus grad Corey Seager wins NLCS MVP

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was named MVP of the National League Championship Series after hitting 5 home runs in the series win over Atlanta.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager celebrates with the MVP trophy after winning Game 7 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With five home runs in the National League Championship Series, Dodgers short stop Corey Seager was a no-brainer for series Most Valuable Player.

The Dodgers win in Game 7 to eliminate the Atlanta Braves sealed the deal, as the Northwest Cabarrus High School grad hoisted the MVP trophy above his head after a 4-3 win in Arlington, Tex.

"It wasn't me, it was this team," Seager said afterwards. "It was this whole team. We grinded all the way through this series. It wasn't an easy one and we're glad to be on top."

Atlanta held a 3-1 advantage in the series before Los Angeles rattled off three-straight wins to clinch the pennant.

The Dodgers will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

