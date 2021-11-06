Darnold cleared to play, McCaffrey activated ahead of Panthers game vs. Patriots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers could have two key offensive players when they host the Patriots on Sunday.
Running back Christian McCaffrey, who has been out since straining his hamstring in Week 3, has been activated off of injured reserve.
Quarterback Sam Darnold has been cleared from the concussion protocol, but is still dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder.
Both injuries happened during Carolina's 19-13 win at Atlanta last week.
Darnold is designated as questionable to play against New England, and backup P.J. Walker has been preparing to start incase he cannot.
Carolina (4-4) went 1-4 in McCaffrey's absence, but ran for over 200 yards in a victory over the Falcons in Week 8.
New England is also 4-4 but has won three of its last four games.