Durham Bulls player struck in the head by a ball

DURHAM, N.C. — A scary scene at a minor league baseball game in Durham Thursday evening.

A pitcher was rushed to the hospital after being hit in the head with a batted ball.

Durham relief pitcher Tyler Zombro was throwing to his first batter in the eighth inning when he took a line drive off of the side of his head.

Opponents and teammates alike were extremely concerned.

Zombro immediately dropped to the pitcher's mound and began having what appeared to be a seizure. The game was then suspended, which is very rare.