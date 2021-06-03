x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Sports

Durham Bulls player struck in the head by a ball

Zombro immediately dropped to the pitcher's mound and began having what appeared to be a seizure.

DURHAM, N.C. — A scary scene at a minor league baseball game in Durham Thursday evening.

A pitcher was rushed to the hospital after being hit in the head with a batted ball.

Durham relief pitcher Tyler Zombro was throwing to his first batter in the eighth inning when he took a line drive off of the side of his head.

Opponents and teammates alike were extremely concerned.

Zombro immediately dropped to the pitcher's mound and began having what appeared to be a seizure. The game was then suspended, which is very rare.

A stretcher was brought to the field and Zombro was rushed to the hospital. According to a statement from the Tampa Bay Rays, Zombro is in stable condition and is currently undergoing observation.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.