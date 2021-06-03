Durham Bulls player struck in the head by a ball

DURHAM, N.C. — A scary scene at a minor league baseball game in Durham Thursday evening.
A pitcher was rushed to the hospital after being hit in the head with a batted ball.
Durham relief pitcher Tyler Zombro was throwing to his first batter in the eighth inning when he took a line drive off of the side of his head.
Opponents and teammates alike were extremely concerned.
Zombro immediately dropped to the pitcher's mound and began having what appeared to be a seizure. The game was then suspended, which is very rare.
A stretcher was brought to the field and Zombro was rushed to the hospital. According to a statement from the Tampa Bay Rays, Zombro is in stable condition and is currently undergoing observation.