Charlotte falls to William & Mary, 41-24

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darius Wilson passed for two touchdowns, Bronson Yoder rushed for 120 yards and a score, and FCS member William & Mary scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat FBS school Charlotte 41-24 on Friday night.

The Tribe gained 560 total yards in posting its first FBS win since topping Virginia in 2009.

Yoder gave William & Mary a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive. On the Tribe's next possession, Lachlan Pitts caught a pass from Wilson and raced 65 yards for a score.

Wilson was 12 of 18 for 237 yards and he added nine carries for 68 yards for William & Mary (1-0). Malachi Imoh and Donavyn Lester also rushed for a touchdown as William & Mary totaled 298 yards on 47 carries.

Xavier Williams passed for 201 yards and rushed for 48 yards and two scores for Charlotte (0-2), which lost 43-13 to FAU last week. Elijah Spencer caught five passes for 107 yards.

