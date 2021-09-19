CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are set to faceoff against the New Orleans Saints Sunday at 1 p.m.
We'll be updating this gameday blog with big plays and scores.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2021
1:57 p.m. 3rd down for New Orleans Saints with 8 minutes left in 2nd quarter
1:52 p.m. Panthers now at 10 with a little over 11 minutes left in the 2nd quarter
1:45 p.m. Panthers in the lead 7 to 0 against New Orleans Saints in the 2nd quarter
12:30 p.m. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara share a moment before the big game Sunday
