The Carolina Panthers battle it out against the Saints at Bank of America Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.

We'll be updating this gameday blog with big plays and scores.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2021

1:57 p.m. 3rd down for New Orleans Saints with 8 minutes left in 2nd quarter

1:52 p.m. Panthers now at 10 with a little over 11 minutes left in the 2nd quarter

1:45 p.m. Panthers in the lead 7 to 0 against New Orleans Saints in the 2nd quarter

Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore being introduced before today's game vs. New Orleans. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/eeVgDecP4u — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 19, 2021

12:30 p.m. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara share a moment before the big game Sunday

Two of the top players in the NFL sharing a moment before today's Saints vs. @Panthers game. Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/zxzlLw0Raq — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 19, 2021

