Gamecocks upset No. 22 Tar Heels in Uptown

South Carolina jumped on UNC early and won 15-2 at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina picked up its fifth win over a ranked opponent on Wednesday, beating No. 22 North Carolina, 15-2 in Uptown Charlotte.

Jack Mahoney hit his first-career home run, a three-run blast in the third inning, to break the game open and give the Gamecocks a 6-0 lead.

South Carolina closed the game with seven runs in the top of the ninth to beat its regional rival.

The output marked a season-high in runs (15) and hits (17) for the Gamecocks, who now host No. 14 Georgia for three games beginning Friday night.

Both Elijah Lambros and Brandt Belk drove in a pair of runs apiece.

Aidan Hunter earned the win in relief, striking out six Tar Heels batters.

The game was part of the Sunbelt Rentals College Baseball Series at Truist Field.

The Charlotte Knights will open play at their home stadium on Tuesday, April 12.