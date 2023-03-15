Gardner-Webb flies to NCAA Tournament on Patriots team plane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maybe it's a good omen that the Gardner-Webb womens basketball team flew to their first NCAA Tournament in a dozen years on a plane owned by a team that has six Super Bowl titles.
Really, it was just a coincidence, but it's still pretty cool.
When the Runnin' Bulldogs got to the tarmac in Charlotte to prepare for a flight to Salt Lake City, they were greeted by a Boeing 767, wrapped with the New England Patriots logo.
A team spokesperson said the same charter company that works with the NFL team also works with the NCAA Tournament, so GWU happened to get the Patriots plane.
The spokesperson also said they were told of the Patriots two team planes, that was the one players took to away games.
Gardner-Webb is at No. 15 seed in the tournament and will play No. 2 Utah on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Runnin' Bulldogs went 29-4 this season and did not lose a single game in Big South play, running the table through the conference tournament in Charlotte.