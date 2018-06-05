CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jason Day shot a 2-under 69 on Sunday to win the Wells Fargo Championship by two strokes over Aaron Wise and Nick Watney, his second victory of the season.

After squandering a three-shot lead on the back nine, Day's tee shot on the difficult 230-yard par-3 17th hole crashed into the flagstick and settled less than 3 feet away. He made the putt to take a two-shot lead, becoming the only player to birdie the hole in the final round.

Day finished at 12-under 272.

Tiger Woods was a non-factor, shooting 74 to finish 14 shots back. He failed to make a birdie in the final round of a tournament for the first time since 2014.

