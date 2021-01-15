x
Hornets comeback falls short against Raptors

Charlotte was without leading scorer Gordon Hayward
TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 12 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-108. 

Pascal Siakam added 15 points and seven rebounds as Toronto ended a two-game skid and improved to 3-8. 

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points and P.J. Washington had 20 points and 11 rebounds. 

LaMelo Ball had 14 points and 11 assists as Charlotte played without leading scorer Gordon Hayward, who strained his left hip in Wednesday night’s 104-93 loss to Dallas that ended a four-game winning streak. 