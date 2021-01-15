Hornets comeback falls short against Raptors

Charlotte was without leading scorer Gordon Hayward

TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 12 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-108.

Pascal Siakam added 15 points and seven rebounds as Toronto ended a two-game skid and improved to 3-8.

LaMelo Ball had 14 points, 11 assists, 3 steals and 6 reb — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 15, 2021

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points and P.J. Washington had 20 points and 11 rebounds.