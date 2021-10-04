x
Sports

Hornets complete road trip with win at depleted Milwaukee

Charlotte finishes stint away from home, 4-2
Credit: AP
Charlotte Hornets' Brad Wanamaker is fouled as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, April 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE — Miles Bridges scored 26 points Friday to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 127-119 victory over the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks. 

Milwaukee was playing without all five of its usual starters. 

The Hornets are three games above .500 for the first time since January 2017. 

Charlotte had five players score at least 18 points. 

Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham each scored 20. Jalen McDaniels had 19 and PJ Washington added 18. 

Milwaukee lost its third straight as it rested most of its key players one night after closing a six-game trip with a 116-101 loss at Dallas.