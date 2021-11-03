Hornets honoring 500 frontline healthcare workers

The Hornets organization will host Novant Health employees to begin the second half of the 2020-21 season

Not only is there so much excitement in the Queen City that the Charlotte Hornets begin the second half of their season on Thursday night, but also that the organization will begin hosting a limited number of fans when they return for the first time this season.

Before the team opens their doors to the general public, they are hosting 500 employees from Novant Health that have served on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're just so appreciative and grateful to be recognized, but I would be remised in saying that there have been so many people who had to step up to the plate to get us to this vision so we can see the other side," Novant Health MD, Dr. Yvette Rudisel said.

Dr. Rudisel hopes that this is just one small step in the right direction for everyone to soon be able to enjoy the events they have missed over the last year.

"I'm excited because you know we've all been shut down and I haven't been to any event in the past year so it's exciting to go, and it's exciting to know that we are going, and we are going to do it in a safe manner," Rudisel said.

While there is so much joy in attending a public event for the first time since March of 2020, Dr. Rudisel still wants to encourage others to continue to follow the CDC's guidelines for COVID-19.

As for finally seeing the Hornets in-person for the first time in over a year, well she can't wait to cheer on her hometown team with her colleagues.