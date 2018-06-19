CHARLOTTE - New Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak told the media Tuesday the team is likely to stay put at pick No. 11 in Thursday's NBA Draft.

"I think it's unlikely that we trade the pick right now," said Kupchak, who was hired in April. "Nothing has come across our desk that we feel like we have to move on right away."

Kupchak re-iterated that he and new coach James Borrego feel the current Hornets roster is good enough to make the playoffs next season, after a two-year absence.

"I think even with very little change this team could perform better than it did last year," he said.

The Hornets have hosted handfuls of prospects for pre-draft workouts. But there are likely only a few that they would select at No. 11 -- namely Collin Sexton, Miles Bridges, Mikal Bridges and Kevin Knox.

Kupchak said he would not have any reservations about drafting a player the team did not host for a workout.

