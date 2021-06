Carolina will be eliminated if it loses one more game to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos each had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4 to open a commanding lead in their second-round playoff series.

The defending Stanley Cup champions improved to 10-0 in games following a playoff loss over the past two postseasons.