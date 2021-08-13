Kyle Larson discusses success in 2021, the inaugural Indy road course race and more

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on another new race in 2021 when NASCAR returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway August 14-16.
For the first time, the Cup Series will move from the oval to the road course at IMS, a decision that is bringing mixed feelings from a number of drivers.
Kyle Larson joined WCNC Charlotte to share his thoughts on NASCAR's decision to make the change and also on the success he's had in 2021.
"Try and learn as much as I can on Saturday and hopefully some stuff clicks and we're fast and up to speed fairly quickly and can have a good showing on Sunday. Unique to go to Indy and try something different. I wish we were on the oval but the road course will be fun and hopefully, we put on a good show for the fans," Larson said.
You can watch the inaugural road course race at IMS, Sunday, August 16 at 1 o'clock.