LaMelo Ball serves up unbelievable alley oop to Miles Bridges

Charlotte's young stars connect for one of the year's top highlights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was the type of play you see in a pick-up game or a dunk contest.

But LaMelo Ball pulled it off in the middle of a close game.

The Charlotte Hornets point guard stole a pass from the Orlando Magic and during the ensuing fast break, put the ball through his legs mid-air, and left it hanging for Bridges to grab and finish with a slam dunk.

The bucket put the Hornets on top 70-65, but Charlotte was eventually upset by Orlando, 116-109 to break a ten-game losing streak for the Magic.

The loss came after the Hornets beat the Bucks twice, and then the 76ers.

Either way, it's a play that will be remembered by Hornets fans forever.

Ball is currently fifth among Eastern Conference guards in fan voting for the All-Star game.

Bridges is currently ninth among the conference's frontcourt members.

You can vote for either here.

With Friday's loss, the Hornets fell to 23-20.