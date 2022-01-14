LaMelo Ball serves up unbelievable alley oop to Miles Bridges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was the type of play you see in a pick-up game or a dunk contest.
But LaMelo Ball pulled it off in the middle of a close game.
The Charlotte Hornets point guard stole a pass from the Orlando Magic and during the ensuing fast break, put the ball through his legs mid-air, and left it hanging for Bridges to grab and finish with a slam dunk.
The bucket put the Hornets on top 70-65, but Charlotte was eventually upset by Orlando, 116-109 to break a ten-game losing streak for the Magic.
The loss came after the Hornets beat the Bucks twice, and then the 76ers.
Either way, it's a play that will be remembered by Hornets fans forever.
Ball is currently fifth among Eastern Conference guards in fan voting for the All-Star game.
Bridges is currently ninth among the conference's frontcourt members.
You can vote for either here.
With Friday's loss, the Hornets fell to 23-20.
They will face the Knicks on Monday afternoon in New York.