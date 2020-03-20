Legendary North Carolina baseball coach Joe Ferebee died Wednesday.

He was 101 years old.

Ferebee won 677 games as the head coach at Pfeiffer, and 694 as the coach of multiple American Legion teams.

In 41 years he won a total of 1,438 games, and led Salisbury High School to a state championship in 1955.

Several of Ferebee's players were drafted in to the professional ranks, and he also served as Pfeiffer's athletics director.

Among his many honors, Ferebee was elected to the NC Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

"Coach Ferebee was all business," said Vic Worry, a 1969 Pfeiffer graduate who went on to pitch in the New York Mets organization. "He knew everything about everything, and was well-rounded. The reason why we were so good was the fact that the fundamentals of baseball were ingrained into you."

A small private family service is planned for Joe Ferebee, with a larger memorial service to be announced at a later date.

