CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A wide variety of Charlotte-area sporting events and teams have been canceled because of the Coronavirus crisis in the United States. Here is a list, that we will continue to update

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

The NBA has suspended play indefinitely. The Hornets are 23-42 with 17 games remaining. The team is determining its next steps as the NBA is on hiatus.

NCAA BASKETBALL

Conference tournaments involving area D1 schools (Charlotte, Davidson) have been canceled. Both schools returned home from their respective tournaments on Thursday. Winthrop, which already earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament, will continue to practice while a decision is being made.

The D2 regional tournament in Tennessee, which includes Queens, will hold games without fans in attendance, as of Thursday afternoon. Queens is scheduled to play Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL

The NCHSAA has postponed its state basketball championship games, and suspended sports indefinitely.

North Meck and Shelby boys, as well as Vance girls were set to play in state championship basketball games Saturday.

NFL

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly not allowing scouts, coaches and other officials to fly. The NFL has canceled its annual meeting, pushing rules and other agenda items to its quarterly meeting in May.

SOCCER

The United Soccer League, which includes the Charlotte Independence, has suspended play for a minimum of 30 days. The Independence are 1-0 and were set to open their home season on Saturday.

The Mexican National team's match in Charlotte on March 26 has been canceled. Those who bought tickets through SeatGeek and Ticketmaster will automatically receive a refund.

CHARLOTTE 49ERS

Conference USA has suspended all spring sports. The 49ers football program has canceled its annual spring game, scheduled for March 21.

NASCAR

NASCAR will hold its next two races in Atlanta and Miami without fans. The Cup Series does not visit Charlotte until the May All-Star Race (May 16) and Coca-Cola 600 (May 24).

PGA TOUR

The PGA Tour will not allow fans for the "foreseeable future."

The Wells Fargo Championship comes to Charlotte on April 27.

HOCKEY

The NHL has temporarily suspended play. The AHL, which includes the Charlotte Checkers, is holding a 4 p.m., conference call.

BASEBALL

MLB is pushing the start of its season back at least two weeks and cancelling Spring Training games. The Charlotte Knights were set to begin their minor league season on April 9.