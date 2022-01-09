x
Panthers

Panthers to face Tampa Bay in last game of the season

The Panthers have lost six straight and 11 of their past 13 games overall.

TAMPA, Fla. — In their final game of the 2021 season, the Carolina Panthers will face the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain in the running for the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed, so the defending Super Bowl champions are planning to rest healthy starters for the team's regular-season finale against NFC South rival Carolina.

The team announced Thursday that it put cornerback Stephen Gilmore and rookie wide receiver ﻿Shi Smith﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. 

At the end of the Carolina Panthers final home game, also against Tampa Bay, a collection of fans chanted "Fire Rhule," voicing continued frustration over the team's head coach, Matt Rhule.

RELATED: "Fire Rhule" chants ring out at Hornets game

After that game Rhule said he understood the fans' angst.

"To me it just shows people care," he said. "We're not winning. I have no problem with that. I think our fans have been great -- they support us -- and sometimes you need to be booed."

