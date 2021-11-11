'I can't believe this!' | Current and former Panthers, world of sports react to Cam Newton's return

Current and former Carolina Panthers, fans and more react to the news of Super Cam returning to the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The world of sports rumbled with excitement when it was announced the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with Cam Newton, bringing the quarterback back to the Carolinas.

The Panthers tweeted Thursday afternoon that they agreed to terms with Super Cam, which will bring him back to his previous team, pending a physical.

Current and former Panthers, as well as thousands of Panthers fans, are reacting to the news.

Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. celebrated the news, stating "He’s known as Superman, but welcome back Mr. Newton."

He's known as Superman, but welcome back Mr. Newton 🤝

Former Carolina Panther Greg Olsen also celebrated Newton's return with a meme stating "that's my quarterback."

Panthers Safety Tre Boston shared his excitement about the news, stating "I can't believe this!"

#PantherNation We Did It!!🔥🔥🔥 🔥 The Cam Newton is back in Black & Blue!!!!! Man I can't believe this! I gotta find a way into the stadium Next Sunday! Wowww! #CamIsBack #KeepPounding

The NFL called back to how Newton changed the game with his signature touchdown celebrations.

The Panthers celebrated Super Cam's return with a tribute to some of his best moments with the team, with the caption implying he was coming home.

Others from the NFL and the sports world shared and reacted to the news via social media as well.

Big-time reunion: The #Panthers are signing former franchise QB Cam Newton after the meeting with Carolina brass today. Thanks to the Sam Darnold injury, Cam is back with the #Panthers.

Cam Newton showing up at the Panthers stadium like

Cam Newton walking back into the Panthers facility

Most notably, many Panthers fans celebrated with heartfelt tributes, reactions and, of course, memes.

I say this all the time and I will continue until things change:



When Cam Newton was our QB1, there wasn't a Sunday where I felt we didn't have a shot to win. Just cause he was our guy, I felt like we always had a chance. That feeling left with him & I miss it.

When Panthers fans see Cam Newton back on the team

Cam Newton pulling up to BOA 👀

