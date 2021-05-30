McCaffrey excited to drive pace car for Coca-Cola 600

Panthers star will pace the field ahead of the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. — It's no surprise that Christian McCaffrey wants to go as fast as possible.

The record-setting Carolina Panthers running back will have to contain himself on Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600 pace car, though.

"I came in with super high expectations about the speed," McCaffrey said, "but they told me I'm 46 miles per hour on the cruise control."

McCaffrey took a few laps to receive his official certification ahead of the race, which begins at 6 p.m.

"It was really cool," McCaffrey said. "I never knew how steep it was when you get towards the banks there."

The 24-year-old said he was not a NASCAR fan growing up in Colorado, but since joining the Carolina Panthers has forged friendships with drivers like Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney.

They told him to watch out for the drivers in the front of the field giving him a little shove.