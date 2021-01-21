Miles Bridges discusses the current NBA season, dunking and his passion for music

Bridges and rookie LaMelo Ball have developed a unique chemisty on the court this season

Hornets forward Miles Bridges joins WCNC Charlotte for a Q&A to discuss the current NBA season, his memorable plays, love of music and more.

Q: "You've already put together quite the highlight reel early on in the season. You've been trending multiple times on social media for some of your plays. What goes through your mind when you're getting ready to throw one down on the court?"

A: "Just don't get blocked. Really that's the whole reason why I come in and try to dunk so hard because I just don't want to get blocked."

Q: "You're coming off the bench with LaMelo Ball right now. Everyone is noticing the chemistry that the two of you have. How has that developed?"

A: "Off the court, on road games, he's always in my room playing games and all that type of stuff. So we're close and that shows on the court. I'm really proud of him because he bought in right away. I feel like it's tougher for the rookies this year because they just threw them into the fire without any summer league or anything else."

Q: "We also know you have quite the love of music, you've dropped a couple of mixtapes and one recently. I'm just curious where did your love of music come from?"

A: "I've always loved music. I didn't start creating music until I was like 16 and I was just having fun with it and somebody just told me 'Hey, you're actually good with this.' I decided to drop a few albums my first year with [Dwayne] Bacon, and then I just made my first solo tape, which just blew up so I'm kind of happy about that.

Q: "When you get the aux cord in practice or workouts are you playing your mixtape?"