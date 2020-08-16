He held off hard-charging Denny Hamlin following a late restart and notched his third consecutive victory away from ovals.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Make it three in a row on the road for Chase Elliott. NASCAR’s most popular driver won the Cup Series road-course race at Daytona International Speedway.

He held off hard-charging Denny Hamlin following a late restart and notched his third consecutive victory away from ovals. The 24-year-old Elliott also won on road courses at Charlotte and at Watkins Glen last year.

He got a bigger challenge than many expected down the stretch in his latest roadie. Hamlin made it tight but didn't get close enough for a real scare.

He finished second, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.