NASCAR Hall of Fame to display historic Bubba Wallace Toyota Camry

In addition to being a career milestone for Wallace, his YellaWood 500 victory also made history for both his team and NASCAR as a whole.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR Hall of Fame will publicly unveil its newest exhibit, Bubba Wallace's 23XI Racing No. 23 Toyota Camry, which he drove to his first premier series victory in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 4. 2021.



According to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, in addition to being a career milestone for Wallace, his YellaWood 500 victory also made history for both his team and NASCAR as a whole. The victory marked the first premier series win by a Black driver since NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott's (2015) first-place finish at Jacksonville Speedway in 1963 and served as the inaugural win for Michael Jordan and Denny's Hamlin's 23XI Racing team.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.



"In keeping with our mission to honor the history and heritage of NASCAR, we are thrilled by the opportunity to highlight Bubba Wallace's historic win by displaying the No. 23 car," NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director, Winston Kelley, said. "We're grateful for the generosity of our friends at 23XI Racing for loaning us this priceless artifact and allowing us to share its legacy with guests."

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.



The No. 23 car will be on display until Aug. 1. The NASCAR Hall also has two of Bubba Wallace's fire suits currently on display, including the one he wore while driving the No. 23 car to victory in the YellaWood 500 last year. Fans can also view the fire suit from his historic NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Martinsville in 2013.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.