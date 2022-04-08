NASCAR offering training in STEM careers

Students learned more about the different automotive training opportunities offered in Mooresville.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR Technical Institute hosted students Thursday to give them a closer look at in demand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers within NASCAR.

"The goal is to expose youth to these high tech, high demand trades in the automotive industry," Jennifer Bergeron, President of NASCAR Tech Campus, said.

The institute is in Mooresville and has over 50,000 square feet of lab space. It offers three programs with different specialties students can choose from: automotive, computer numerical control (CNC), and welding.

The automotive program lasts 15 weeks, while the CNC and welding programs both last 36 weeks. Manufacturer-specific training programs are also offered for additional certification.

Not sure what you think? The institute has campus tours throughout the week.

Automotive training programs start every three weeks while CNC and welding programs start every six weeks.

