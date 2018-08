NASCAR CEO and Chairman Brian France was arrested and charged with DUI early Monday in New York, according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ reported that the 55-year-old was pulled over in Sag Harbor, N.Y. and failed a field sobriety test after officers suspected France was intoxicated. France reportedly ran a stop sign in a 2017 Lexus when he was stopped by police.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more details become available.

