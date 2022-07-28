Wiliam Byron thanks those who helped after his NASCAR hauler caught fire

The truck carrying the number 24 racecar was parked outside Indianapolis Motor Speedway Thursday when the fire occurred.

INDIANAPOLIS — Charlotte-based NASCAR driver William Byron is thanking those who helped after his hauler caught fire Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Byron and the Hendrick Motorsports team are in Indianapolis ahead of this weekend's road course race.

“A huge thank you to everyone who helped out with the 24 hauler today including the track, NASCAR, the local fire department and other team hauler drivers, "Byron wrote on Twitter. "Everyone jumped in and helped our team out today and that support means a lot to all of us on the 24 team.”

Crews were able to safely remove the racecar from the hauler, according to reports. The car appeared to be undamaged.

At the time of the fire, the hauler was parked outside the track in a staging area, according to NBC Sports.

The William Byron hauler generator apparently caught on fire. Team has unloaded the car and it appears OK. pic.twitter.com/VLCfGZE1dh — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 28, 2022

Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard begins at 2:30 p.m. The race can be seen on NBC.

