Chase Elliott's spotter returns to team

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. —
A member of Hendrick Motorsports is rejoining the team this weekend.
According to a statement released by NASCAR,com, spotter Eddie D’Hondt had his membership privileges restored on Friday.
D’Hondt was previously suspended by NASCAR indefinitely after an arrest for assault on a pregnant woman in Catawba County, North Carolina.
PREVIOUS STORY: Eddie D'Hondt indefinitely suspended after recent arrest
D’Hondt issued a statement on Friday to WCNC via email indicating that charges against him had been dismissed.
“Mr. D’Hondt is very pleased with today’s announcement of dismissal. He is grateful that based on the diligent efforts of his defense team the District Attorney was able to process this case and ultimately decide it had no merit and the charges levied against him were totally unfounded. Mr. D’Hondt would like to personally thank all the people who have shown him and his family a tremendous amount of support and love. He is glad that justice has won the day and will consider any and all available legal remedies against his accuser. Mr. D’Hondt looks forward to resuming his lengthy career as one of the top spotters in NASCAR.”
Hendrick Motorsports also issued a statement saying they look forward to having D’Hondt rejoin the team and will be part of the busy weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.
“We are pleased about the resolution of this matter and look forward to Eddie D’Hondt re-joining our team this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway,” the statement read.
WCNC was also provided a copy of the NACASR reinstatement notice.