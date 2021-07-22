'A new chapter and new adventure' | Charlotte FC introduces new coach

Miguel Ángel Ramírez is a 36-year-old, up-and-coming soccer coach.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America Stadium transformed from the home of the Carolina Panthers to the home of Charlotte FC on Thursday.

You couldn't find a Panthers logo or photo in the building as they introduced the first coach in their MLS franchise's history, Miguel Ángel Ramírez.

"Buenos dias," he said.

A year and a half after the Queen City was awarded a Major League Soccer franchise, and one year to the day they were named Charlotte FC, Ramirez's arrival marked a major step in the launch of the team.

"The Queen City and Charlotte FC is where I want to start a new chapter and new adventure in my life," Ramirez said. "To help build a competitive, winning club and contribute to shaping the style of play from the very beginning."

The attacking style of play the 36-year-old, up-and-coming coach is known for appealed to team owner David Tepper.

"He wants to play the game on the other side of the field," Tepper said.

"He wants to be on the attacking style of the field. I like that. I like that a lot."

Tepper, who also owns the Carolina Panthers, wanted a fresh approach for his new franchise.

"He's not afraid to push the limits," Tepper said. "We don't want to do the same old thing. We want to do something new. We're not going to be afraid to do something different than the rest of the MLS and the rest of soccer."

Tepper and Charlotte FC are counting on fans agreeing, as they hope for 75,000 at the opener next spring.

"We're super excited and ready to go," Hector Cortes, a fan said. "I cannot wait, man, cannot wait. We are super, super pumped."

Ramirez is from Spain and has previously coached in South America, the Middle East and Europe.

But he said taking the Charlotte FC job is his "American dream."