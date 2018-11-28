CONCORD - Two NASCAR drivers were looking to give back to their community, and given one of their nicknames is "Super Shoe," the way they did it was fitting.

Corey "Super Shoe" LaJoie and Bubba Wallace, graduates of Northwest Cabarrus, were back at their alma mater on Wednesday, giving away shoes.

"If you have the nickname Super Shoe, you have to do something around shoes," joked Wallace, while standing next to LaJoie.

In all, the pair gave away 200 sets of shoes to students, who were nominated by their teachers as deserving candidates. The shoes came from Rack Room Shoes, and the giveaway was assisted by Shoes That Fit, an organization that helps kids around the country receive footwear.

"We found with kids what the teachers tell us is after they get a new pair of shoes the main difference they see is they have more self-esteem," said Shoes That Fit Executive Director Amy Fass. "This helps them fit in and feel like they mean something."

To help, visit: www.shoesthatfit.org.

