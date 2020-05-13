William Byron discusses the return of NASCAR

NASCAR will race on May 17th at Darlington Raceway

Charlotte native and driver of the Number 24 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron joined us to talk about his expectations for NASCAR's return, all the new competition changes and what it will be like to back on the track.

Below is our Q&A with Byron.

Q: "NASCAR is back. You all are heading to Darlington to race for the first time since the season was suspended due to the coronavirus. How are you feeling about being on the track again?"

A: "I'm excited. I think that the biggest challenge will just be going out there the first couple of laps trying to get into a rhythm of things. Hopefully, once we get going and the race kind of gets a rhythm to it, we'll be fine. I'm looking forward to it. I feel prepared."

Q: "Obviously this setup is going to be very different than what everyone is used to. What are your thoughts on all the competition changes?"

A: "It's going to be a little bit different with the pit selection and the starting grid is going to be different for sure, but I'm looking forward to the invert strategy and things like that. I think it's going to present some new challenges for us, and Darlington is a tough track so just trying to stay out of the wall is going to be important."

Q: "Limited personnel for each team. How are you all deciding who goes, who stays and what the strategy is going to be for the 24 team?"

A: "Just trying to have the strategy of limit as many people as possible at the track. Obviously, NASCAR kind of put some limitations there, but I think everything will go pretty seamless with the amount of people we have at the track. I'm just looking forward to being with my team and hopefully having a smooth go of everything once we get back going."