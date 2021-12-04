Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

The short-handed Hawks won despite Young and reserve Danilo Gallinari sitting out with injuries.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers and the Atlanta Hawks battled back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-101 without Trae Young.

Atlanta moved into sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven.

Brandon Goodwin added 17 points for Atlanta in his third career start. The short-handed Hawks won despite Young and reserve Danilo Gallinari sitting out with injuries.