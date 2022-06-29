Hornets star Miles Bridges arrested for domestic violence

Miles Bridges was charged with felony domestic violence following an alleged fight with a woman in Los Angeles, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ.

The 24-year-old surrendered to police Wednesday. Investigators said a woman claimed she was in an argument with Bridges when it became physical. Bridges posted bond, TMZ reported.

Charlotte drafted Bridges out of Michigan State with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He is a restricted free agent after reportedly turning down an extension offer from the Hornets last year.

General manager Mitch Kupchak said the team was taking a "wait and see" approach with Bridges after those negotiations stalled in October.

"We love Miles Bridges," Kupchak said. "We did have conversations with his representative until the last minute. The decision was made to wait and see how the season plays out and we'll approach it again in the spring."

Bridges responded with the best season of his young career, averaging 20 points and 7 rebounds per game. Both of those were career highs.

NBA free agency negotiations begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.