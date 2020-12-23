Hornets exercise options on Washington, Bridges

Neither move comes as a surprise as both appear to figure into the team’s long-term plans.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets have exercised the third-year option on forward PJ Washington and fourth-year option on forward Miles Bridges.

Washington, a starter, enters his second NBA season after starting 57 games as a rookie. He averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.3 minutes per game and shot 37.4% from beyond the 3-point arc.

Bridges is in his third NBA season. He has played in 145 games with 89 starts, and improved his scoring average to 13 points per game last season after averaging 7.5 as a rookie.