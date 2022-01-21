Rozier, Bridges lead Hornets past Thunder 121-98

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 24 points, Miles Bridges added 22 points and 14 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-98.
P.J. Washington scored 20 and Gordon Hayward 16 for Charlotte which has won seven of eight. LaMelo Ball finished with 10 points for the Hornets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points but was held to four in the second half. Josh Giddey added 21 and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
After Oklahoma City cut Charlotte’s lead to 82-73 on Robinson-Earl’s 3-pointer with 4:06 to play in the third, Charlotte pushed its lead to a game-high 25 on a 3-pointer by Bridges.
