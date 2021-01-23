LaVine continues strong play, leads Bulls past Hornets

Zach LaVine continued his strong play with 25 points and nine assists, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 123-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points and Coby White added 18 points and eight assists as the Bulls won their third straight.

Gordon Hayward scored 34 points for the Hornets and Devonte Graham had a season-high 24 points, 22 of those coming in the first half.

FINAL: #Bulls 123, #Hornets 110



Charlotte shot 7-32 from 3PT (21.9%) and had 20 turnovers



Chicago scored 64 points in the paint.



34 for Hayward, 24 for Graham, Charlotte travels to Orlando for Sunday/Monday games.#nba @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 23, 2021

But the Hornets committed 20 turnovers, leading to 26 Bulls points, as they dropped their fourth straight.